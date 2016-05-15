Cyborg lives up to the hype on UFC debut

Cris “Cyborg” Justino made a statement of some note at UFC 198 on Saturday night in Brazil when she wasted little time in securing a first-round TKO (strikes) victory over Leslie Smith on her UFC debut.

Making her long-awaited UFC bow – in her hometown no less – Justino had Smith on the back foot from the outset, landing a barrage of blows and some smooth combinations as she ended the fight with 1:21 on the clock in the first round.

Justino entered the bout having not lost a fight since May 2005, her first professional bout. She won the 15 fights that followed, 13 of which come by way of TKO or KO. With that kind of record it’s perhaps no surprise that she dominated Smith from the bell until the fight’s end.

Smith could make a case that the fight was brought to something of a premature end, with a call made after Justino inflicted early damage, but it’s unlikely to have made a difference in a fight where a gulf in class was evident in just 81 seconds.