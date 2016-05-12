UFC open to Mayweather-McGregor bout?

When rumours first surfaced of a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather they seemed to be nothing but talk, but UFC chairman Dana White has given the surest sign yet that it could become a reality.

It has been reported that negotiations between McGregor and Mayweather, who retired from boxing last year following a unanimous decision victory over Andre Berto, have already begun, but as McGregor is contracted to the UFC any fight would have to be negotiated with the franchise.

Speaking to the Dan Patrick Show, White rejected suggestions that talks had already begun, but said that he would be open to discussing the proposed fight with Mayweather and his camp.

“We haven’t talked about it. Conor McGregor’s under contract with the UFC,” White said. “If Floyd wants to fight Conor — call me, Floyd.”

Both fighters stoked the fire of speculation over the weekend, with Mayweather admitting that a bout with an MMA fighter was a possibility, while McGregor took to Twitter to share a poster of the two facing off.