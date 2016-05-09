Overeem’s career rejuvenation continues at expense of aging Arlovski

Things change quickly in MMA, and it doesn’t take long for a loss or two to eviscerate the collective MMA fan memory of a good win streak.

Andrei Arlovski will be feeling quite forgotten after a second KO loss in a row, having previous been riding high on a six-fight win streak. And that wasn’t just any win streak either, but a streak that includes wins over Travis Browne and Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva, two men who both succeeded with KO wins over Dutch kickboxing legend Alistair Overeem in 2013.

But as we have to remember, ‘MMA math’ can play no part in any rational debate, and it certainly doesn’t work when thinking about rankings in the heavyweight division, where surprising KOs are common. All we can do is look at victories over ranked opponents to decide where a fighter should sit in the rankings- and with that in mind Overeem’s win over Arlovski and Junior Dos Santos seems to place him next in line for a title shot. He certainly thinks so – after the fight he demanded just that, and at Madison Square Garden in New York, no less.

I can’t see anyone else who should be given the shot in front of him, and (perhaps more importantly) I can’t see a heavyweight title fight that the UFC could make that would make more money than that. The conventional wisdom says that champ Fabricio Werdum will be successful in his defence against Stipe Miocic, and Overeem holds a dominant win over Werdum in their last fight before they both joined the UFC. So a rematch of the two of them is fascinating- Werdum’s striking has evolved hugely since they fought, but Overeem isn’t stagnating by any means.

So how has Overeem evolved? Can a kickboxing world champion, and-56 time MMA fighter really still learn new tricks? Usually the answer would be a resounding ‘no’, but Overeem is now training with legendary trainers Greg Jackson and Mike Winklejohn, who’ve helped him bring nuance to his game.

To understand this, we first need to go back in history a little. The first thing to understand is that before his UFC days, Alistair was fighting mostly in the PRIDE and DREAM organisations in Japan. Famously during this earlier period in MMA, drug testing was non-existent. Overeem was a gigantic, muscular heavyweight. He always had incredible technique, but there’s no denying he was helped to victory by the sheer size advantage he had over opponents. In joining the UFC, he was promptly caught using steroids, and banned for nine months. Since then Overeem (nicknamed by fans Ubereem during his ‘gigantic’ days) has looked considerably more…human. Compared to the other giants of the UFC heavyweight division, he is now similar in stature. The size advantage he used to enjoy is gone.

One can’t help but think that this played a part in his three UFC KO losses to Big Ben Rothwell, Bigfoot Silva, and Travis Browne- fights in which he was the favourite, and fights in which he was winning – until he lost. It’s almost as though the new leaner, less explosive Overeem had not yet made the mental shift to his new situation, to his new physicality. The Travis Browne fight was the best example: Overeem dropped Browne and was beating on him for what seemed like an eternity. The fight seemed like a foregone conclusion. And it surely would have been in the old days. However, Browne stayed smart, covered up, and took the beating. And when he got back up, Overeem was tired. Two front kicks to the face later, and it was Overeem that crumpled to the ground in defeat, not Browne.

It seems that Overeem needed the expertise of the Jackson/Winklejohn gym to explain to him that he needed to change his game from this kind of ‘all-out war’ attack. This kind of gameplan is too high risk against the UFC’s high calibre heavyweights. Instead, Overeem is now employing a smarter game plan. Firstly, he saves his energy to spread himself across a full-length fight, and in his decision wins against Frank Mir and Roy Nelson his cardio held up very well for a big man. Secondly, instead of coming forward and attacking like he has somewhere to be after the fight, he’s more patient. With Arlovski, he let Andrei take the centre, while he circled. He even let Andrei attack him while he covered up. He let Andrei feel comfortable in there, and then, smack! He hit him with a crushing body kick. Then he continued to circle. He took his time, and let Andrei get comfortable again. Suddenly, he had Arlovski in the classic Thai clinch, and landed a couple of big knees. Overeem then diversified, doing some solid damage with strikes from inside Arlovski’s full guard, having taken Arlovski down from a well-executed inside trip from the clinch.

I felt like the finish was coming before it did, precisely because Overeem was not fighting like some intense psychotic warrior, but because he was relaxed- and calculated. He let his technique do the talking. The finish in the second round was quite wonderful. Instead of trying to be explosive for the entire fight, he exploded at the exact right moment. He landed a crane kick to the chin, and while Arlovski was still dazed, he struck with a gargantuan left cross that no-one on Earth could take.

After the fight, Overeem talked about the confidence that he’s gained from the technique-studying he’s been doing under Greg Jackson. Overeem’s newfound confidence will be a huge weapon in a fight against Werdum, and can help him formulate a solid game plan for taking out the champion. Overeem used to fight with an arrogance that said ‘I don’t need to gameplan’. But with an improved fight IQ, he might just have the best chance of any heavyweight to dethrone Werdum.

Laurie Williams