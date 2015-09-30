Mizugaki: I treated Root like my last fight

Takeya Mizugaki says he prepared for his match-up against George Roop at UFC Fight Night 75 as if it was his last.

The Japanese bantamweight was coming off two straight losses but bounced back superbly by outpointing Root over three rounds in a unanimous decision victory this past Saturday.

“I considered this as my last fight,” Mizugaki told MMAjunkie through an interpreter. “I tried to give everything that I have. So I’m relieved now.”

Mizugaki later clarified that even though he treated the fight as if it was his last, he was never really going to throw in the towel, even if he'd lost.

“I decided to give everything as if this was my last fight,” Mizugaki said. “But I’m not quitting.”

After an impressive five straight wins from 2012-2014, Mizugaki became a serious contender in his class, but his career hit a slump with stoppage losses to Dominick Cruz and Aljamain Sterling.

The 31-year-old desperately needed to impress against Root or risk facing serious questions about his worthiness as a contender.

For now, at least, he's answered those concerns.