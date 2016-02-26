Silva snubs Bisping handshake

Michael Bisping offered Anderson Silva a handshake in front of the Tower Bridge in London at UFC Fight Night 84’s official staredown however the Brazilian was not interested in exchanging any pleasantries.

Silva last fought at UFC 183 where he picked up a unanimous decision over Nick Diaz. The win was to be overturned to a ‘No Contest’ though when it was revealed that Silva had tested positive for steroids.

‘The Count’ mocked Silva’s failed drug test at a media scrum earlier this month and this might well have been the reason the handshake was ignored.

Bisping is 36 years of age while Silva is 41 years of age. The former feels that both fighters are too experienced to be unsettled by juvenile pre-match antics.

“He wouldn’t shake my hand; I see that, once again, as a sign of weakness,” Bisping said.

“I see this fight, that he’s so emotional. He was trying to intimidate me. Listen, you’re not going to intimidate me, you know? We’re all far too long in the tooth. I’ve done this for far too long to be intimidated at staredowns, so lighten up Anderson.”