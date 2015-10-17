Thompson tells Northcutt to take it slow

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson has advised rookie sensation Sage Northcutt to progress through the ranks of the weight division slowly.

Northcutt secured a first round technical knockout win over Francisco Trevino in his debut fight for the promotion at UFC 192, and has quickly been labeled as a potential future champion as a result.

Like Northcutt, Thompson also entered the UFC as a young former karate champion who was coached by his father.

Thompson also won his first fight for the promotion – against Dan Stittgen – with a spectacular finish, but went to on suffer a brutal unanimous decision loss to veteran Matt Brown.

Now he has advised the 19-year-old to not make the same mistakes he did and avoid the division’s elite for the time being.

"I would give him some advice. He had a great first fight in the UFC. With that first round knockout, you're excited and sometimes the UFC will put you up against a veteran fighter. Maybe he's not ready for that,” Thompson told Bloody Elbow.

"He was 5-0, the same as me before I came into the UFC. I had my first fight, a spectacular first round knockout, and then the next fight they put me against was Matt Brown.

“I would like to see him work his way up slowly. Just get that octagon experience before he takes on the high level guys."

The number similarities between the two six foot tall welterweights were increased recently when Northcutt visited Tristar