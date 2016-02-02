Dos Anjos vows to beat McGregor

UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos believes beating featherweight Conor McGregor will be “just another easy night’s work”.

Dos Anjos will put his lightweight title on the line against McGregor at UFC 196 on March 5. Should McGregor win, he will become the first fighter in UFC history to hold two different titles at the same time.

However, Dos Anjos is confident the Irishman will not get the better of him and added that McGregor made a grave mistake by moving up to the lightweight division from the featherweight division.

Both fighters will be going into the bout on a high as McGregor ended Jose Aldo’s five-year reign as champion in just 13 seconds at UFC 194 on December 12, while Dos Anjos knocked out Donald Cerrone in just 66 seconds at UFC on FOX 17 on December 19.

“There won’t be any chance of him doing anything like that to me,” Dos Anjos told reporters. “Personally, I think he should have been involved in a rematch with Aldo because their fight ended so quickly and Aldo had been unbeaten for ten years.

“But McGregor wanted to move up a division and face me but I know I can send him back to the featherweights where Aldo can finish him off.”

Dos Anjos isn’t the slightest the bit concerned about facing McGregor as he believes the Irishman will not pose as much of a threat in comparison to the lightweight fighters he has fought – and beaten – in the past.

“I’ve fought the best lightweights in the world and McGregor’s a featherweight. I certainly have the beating of him,” Dos Anjos said. “He’s a good fighter, but I’ve fought better fighters. I just fought Cerrone, who is almost twice his size, and I came out on top. I have been tested against the best.”

When asked about the tactics he aims to employ, the 31-year-old Brazilian said he will look to inflict as much damage as possible while keeping a cool and calm demeanour.

“The most complicated part of all this will be to control myself so I don’t put my hands on this lunatic before the fight!” Dos Anjos said. “But I will hold on, be calm and beat him up. It’s going to be beautiful. He has some qualities, but I’ve fought better fighters.

“I’ve been through good and bad situations and this guy only knows the good part of the game – I will show him the worst side of it.”