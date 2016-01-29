Evans to face Rua in April

Former UFC light heavyweight champ Rashad Evans has confirmed that he will be back in the Octagon at UFC on FOX 19, where he will take on Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.

Rashad (19-4) and Rua (23-10) are two of the elder statesmen of the division, and are currently ranked seventh and eighth respectively in the light heavyweight division.

Evans suffered a defeat to Ryan Bader at UFC 192 in October 2015 in his most recent fight, following a two-year lay-off with a knee injury.

Rua, meanwhile, has lost four of his last five fights – the odd one out being his decision victory over Antonio Rogerio Nogueira in August 2015.