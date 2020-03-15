Coronavirus: McGregor vents fury at ‘stupid’ COVID-19 following death of aunt

Coronavirus continues to spread around the globe and Conor McGregor seemed to suggest his aunt is among those to have died from the disease.

Conor McGregor has vented his fury at “stupid” coronavirus after suggesting his aunt died from the respiratory illness.

Irish UFC superstar McGregor took to social media to pay tribute to his relative and expressed his concerns about the continued spread of COVID-19 across the world.

Europe has been declared the epicentre of the pandemic with close to 100 confirmed cases in Ireland, including one death – an elderly woman with underlying health conditions.

McGregor did not make clear if his aunt died directly from the disease, but the 31-year-old – due to appear on US television when told the news – has called for everyone to pull together.

“Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away,” he posted on Instagram.

“I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid f****** virus. What the f*** is happening.

“I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank f***! Lord thank you.

“Stay tight people! We are all we got love. Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you.”

McGregor, who made his return to the UFC with a stoppage win over Donald Cerrone in January, claimed he is more susceptible to becoming ill due to his training regime.

“I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training,” he added in the social media post.

“The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bulletproof right now though!

“Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space.”