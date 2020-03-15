Coronavirus: McGregor vents fury at ‘stupid’ COVID-19 following death of aunt

Coronavirus continues to spread around the globe and Conor McGregor seemed to suggest his aunt is among those to have died from the disease.
Conor McGregor has vented his fury at “stupid” coronavirus after suggesting his aunt died from the respiratory illness.
Irish UFC superstar McGregor took to social media to pay tribute to his relative and expressed his concerns about the continued spread of COVID-19 across the world.
Europe has been declared the epicentre of the pandemic with close to 100 confirmed cases in Ireland, including one death – an elderly woman with underlying health conditions.
McGregor did not make clear if his aunt died directly from the disease, but the 31-year-old – due to appear on US television when told the news – has called for everyone to pull together.
Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all. The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway. I have always been on with my hand hygiene. But not enough. If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and what not. I often get people say to me please I don’t want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And I’m like yes friend thank you. As it’s more efficient than taking a full picture. But it’s too careless. And too frequent. Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency I’d do it. Until now. I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bullet proof right now though! I’m switched on like a motherfucker now. Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space. God speed to us all We are not there yet but we are well on our way. On our way in a big way! To the people of the world. We will do this! We are doing this! It’s done. We did it. Congratulations! Oh And it’s summer time now too. Wow! Oh and Who am I fighting. … These photos are from a few days ago at a studio in Dublin’s City centre. I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @Tunnel2Towers. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid fucking virus. What the fuck is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank fuck! Lord thank you Stay tight people! We are all we got Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you
McGregor, who made his return to the UFC with a stoppage win over Donald Cerrone in January, claimed he is more susceptible to becoming ill due to his training regime.
