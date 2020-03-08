Paulo Costa calls Israel Adesanya ‘shameful’ as Dana White tips them for ‘insane’ fight

Paulo Costa was hugely unimpressed with Israel Adesanya’s victory over Yoel Romero and Dana White wants to make them fight next.

After Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero delivered a middleweight title bout that Paulo Costa branded “shameful”, UFC president Dana White thinks the Brazilian will provide more exciting opposition for the middleweight champion.

A hugely underwhelming clash at UFC 248 in Las Vegas on Saturday saw Adesanya claim a unanimous decision victory over Romero, a result that was met with widespread boos due to the lack of quality displayed.

Romero, who began the first round by remaining stationary with his guard up for a prolonged period, landed four total strikes to the champion’s two in a dire opening five minutes.

The action barely improved thereafter, with the 42-year-old challenger looking to explode in short bursts and Adesanya settling for low kicks from range.

Costa, who missed out on the fight due to a biceps injury, was present at the venue but was ejected by security after jumping over a barrier, though he later insisted he was only trying to enter the Octagon to talk.

Adesanya called Costa out after improving his MMA record to 19-0 and White has no doubt the duo will put on a better show when they eventually meet.

However, after revealing this week the number-two ranked middleweight had asked a friend to act as a doctor and inform White he was fit to take on Adesanya next, the UFC president insisted he will only book the fight when he receives concrete guarantees over Costa’s health.

“He went crazy tonight, jumped over the gate and was going crazy. We threw him out. I just had to calm those guys down in the back. He wants this fight so bad,” said White.

“When he’s healthy – and a doctor calls me, not like his friend from Brazil, and tells me he’s healthy, we will make the fight.

“This is the fight to make, the fight that I want to see. I guarantee you when that fight is made, you’ll hear me going crazy about that one. That fight is going to be ridiculous.

“Paulo Costa will move forward and not stop punching, he’s going to throw big shots and try to knock him out, and Israel will fight.

“[Adesanya] wanted Romero on his resume and he got it. You take these things fight by fight. The Costa fight is going to be insane – it’s going to be ridiculous.

“When he goes into the Costa fight he’s going to be 19-0. Whoever comes out of the winner, either one of those is going to be a big star.”

Asked for his opinion on Adesanya’s win against Romero, Costa told a news conference: “Horrible fight. I was ashamed to watch this fight.

“Adesanya is nothing, Adesanya is the most shameful champion I have seen ever. He just runs. He’s nothing. He’s nothing. He’s scared. I think he doesn’t deserve to be talked about.

“That fight was s***. I will make him cry. I will hit him very badly and he will cry like a baby. I will slap his face in my fight against him. He’s shameful.

“I don’t blame Romero. Romero is the same against everybody. He never puts [on] 100 per cent pressure, he’s a little bit lazy and sometimes he explodes.

“The fact is Adesanya cannot handle him. Adesanya cannot handle it against powerful guys, like Romero, like Jon Jones or me. That’s why he’s avoided some fights, like against me, like against Jon Jones. He’s avoided this kind of fight.

“I’m 100 per cent right now. I did a light boxing sparring this morning. I feel great. The doctors say I’m 100 per cent free to go train hard, and I can fight in two or three months. I think July 11 would be a nice date on international fight week here.”