UFC 248: Yoel Romero makes weight for title fight against Israel Adesanya

Yoel Romero made weight to ensure he finally has a second chance to claim the middleweight title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 248 on Saturday.

After losing to Robert Whittaker in his first middleweight title shot in July 2017, veteran fighter Romero came in over the 185-pound limit for his next two chances to win a UFC strap.

Adesanya, who tipped the scales at 184.5lbs, predicted on Friday the 42-year-old would again come in heavy.

However, Romero, a silver medallist in freestyle wrestling at the 2000 Olympic Games, arrived at the weigh-in with less than 20 minutes to spare and avoided repeating past mistakes.

Upon being confirmed at 185lbs, Romero repeatedly slapped his chest and proclaimed: “How many years?”

The fight in Las Vegas will be Adesanya’s first middleweight title defence since unifying the division by knocking out Whittaker at UFC 243 last October.

Romero being selected as the challenger raised eyebrows given he has lost three of his past four fights, slipping to a 13-4 MMA record.

Adesanya is yet to taste defeat after 18 fights in his MMA career.

The women’s strawweight title will also be on the line after reigning champion Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk both weighed in at 115lbs.