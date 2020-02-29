Four UFC female featherweights gunning to earn title shot in Norfolk

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BENAVIDEZ vs FIGUEIREDO takes place on this Sunday, March 1st (Asia) live from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, USA. Number 1 ranked flyweight Joseph Benavidez takes on Number 3 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant UFC world flyweight title.

In the co-main event, Felicia Spencer and Zarah Fairn vie for what cold be the next shot at Amanda Nunes’ featherweight title. Two other female featherweights also fight on the card, Megan Anderson versus Norma Dumont.

This sets up a showcase for the women’s featherweight division, which will lead to a jockeying in the rankings, a display of the new talent, and a lead up of what’s to come.

During fight week, Spencer, Fairn, Anderson, and Dumont shared their thoughts on the development of their division and, of course, their thoughts on their respective opponents.

This event feels like a 4-woman featherweight tournament. What are your thoughts on the division right now?

Felicia Spencer

“I agree, it does feel like a tournament. I’m excited, I feel like the UFC is getting behind the division, putting it in the spotlight by having four fighters on the same card, and as the co-main event, too.”

Zarah Fairn

“Now the division does not have a lot of women. But I think the UFC wants the best division, not just a division full of a lot of girls. They also want the best woman in the world. Now you have a new girl coming into the division, in a fight with Megan Anderson, and now me with Felicia Spencer. I’m really happy.

“I think after this fight, we will change the UFC. It’s possible there will be more new girls coming.”

Megan Anderson

“I’m really excited that there are more featherweight fights being booked. I remember the first time this happened – when I fought Cat Zingano and Cris Cyborg fought Amanda Nunes for the title. I wish that they would put more fights on, but I think this is a really good step forward in the right direction.”

Norma Dumont

“It’s a division that despite having few athletes, it’s gaining a lot of visibility, because people want to see this division moving. Even when I signed with the UFC I received a lot of messages from fans asking me not to move down from this division, because they wanted to see this division reignite. So I think that these fights, apart from the title fight, are what people are talking about.

“It is a movement in the division that everyone is asking for, Amanda [Nunes] is asking to defend this belt, so I think all eyes are on these two fights.”

What is your opinion of your opponent?

Felicia Spencer (on Zarah Fairn)

“I have a lot of respect for her. I feel like she’s being underestimated a lot because of her first couple of minutes in the UFC. I’m not underestimating her at all. I’m excited to put on a good show.”

Zarah Fairn (on Felicia Spencer)

“Felicia Spencer is a great girl. I saw her all the time in Invicta and her career, from Canada. Really good wrestling, good grappling. I’m really happy to fight with Felicia, because it’s the best for me, after the champ. I’m really happy UFC gave me this opportunity for my next fight, because the first fight I lost, so I have a lot of gratitude for this opportunity.”

Megan Anderson (on Norma Dumont)

“I always have a lot of respect for my opponents. She’s going to be tough coming into her first fight in the UFC. I know she’s had a little bit of time off since she’s previously fought. I’m excited for the intensity that she’s going to be bringing, because I know that will bring the best out of me.”

Norma Dumont (on Megan Anderson)

“She is a tough opponent, because she is so tall, but I don’t think she has that much talent in any area, either standing or on the ground, compared to me. She is big, difficult, and it is a delicate fight. I have to be very careful, but I think my game will stand out.”

How do you envision yourself winning, and where will it put you in terms of a title shot?

Felicia Spencer

“I see a first round finish. I think it puts me first in line. That’s it.”

Zarah Fairn

“In the title shot, you have Amanda Nunes, she’s the best in the world in two divisions now. After this fight, if I have the opportunity for a title fight, I’m coming, of course. But now, only God can say.”

Megan Anderson

“I definitely see myself getting the finish. Specifically which way, it doesn’t bother me. I’m going to try and look for the finish at all times.

“In terms of a title shot, I think I’m the only featherweight who is on a winning streak right now. I know it’s only one, so with a win on Saturday night it puts me with a two fight win streak. But I don’t really care. I’m focused on February 29th, and whatever happens next, happens next. If they want me to fight another time, or two or three more times, I don’t care. The title shot is going to happen when it’s supposed to happen. I’ll be ready for that.”

Norma Dumont

“I believe that the fight will develop on the ground. It’s natural for me to take her down. Although I am prepared to strike with Megan, I believe the fight will develop on the ground.

“Regarding a possible title shot, I know this fight puts me on the radar, but I would like to have at least three more fights. With that, I can gain the fan’s confidence that I really would be able to win a title fight.

“I believe that if you go straight to the belt, people won’t put much faith, because Amanda Nunes is a much tougher opponent than Megan Anderson. So, I believe that in order to gain the trust of the public and even of the organization, I would like to do about three more fights, perhaps facing Zarah, Felicia, Holly, or Randamie, some of the organization’s most renowned athletes, so that the public can see that I earned a shot.”

These four featherweight women have the chance to spotlight the division this weekend at UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BENAVIDEZ vs FIGUEIREDO on Sunday, March 1st (Asia). Headlining the event will be the UFC world flyweight title fight between #1 ranked Joseph Benavidez and #3 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo.

