UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BENAVIDEZ vs FIGUEIREDO takes place on this Sunday, March 1st (Asia) live from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, USA.

Number 1 ranked flyweight Joseph Benavidez takes on Number 3 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant UFC world flyweight title. Benavidez owns the most knock outs in the flyweight division, and Figueiredo has nine of his own, so this will be a fast-paced striker’s delight.

Ahead of their bout, Benavidez and Figueiredo shared their thoughts on the importance of the title shot, each other, and how they’re going to get it done.

UFC Minneapolis: Joseph Benavidez scores 2nd round TKO victory over Jussier Formica – HIGHLIGHTS

Joseph Benavidez

Although you’ve said you don’t need the validation of the title belt any longer, how does it feel now that fight week has come?

“It feels amazing. I mean, look, you always want to accomplish your goals, and – I’m talking from a personal level – winning the title isn’t my ultimate goal. It’s everyone’s goal in the sport. From a professional level, you need the belt, you want the belt. As a competitor, that’s what you always strive for.

“My professional side used to take over my personal side. Now, my professional life is a bonus with things I want to accomplish. I don’t need it for my personal life. I used to not know the difference.”

What’s your assessment of your opponent, and how would you rank his skill set against your past opponents (a group of the best flyweights in the world)?

“My assessment of him, he’s great. He’s aggressive, he’s strong, he’s athletic. He’s definitely deserving of the opportunity. I’ve always loved his style since seeing him fight at the beginning.

“I try to keep an eye on all the flyweights, so once I saw him, I thought ‘This guy is great for the division’. I always saw myself matching up with him. He has a few things on some guy’s I’ve fought, but maybe not as inclined as a few guys I’ve fought. He’s here for a reason, but I believe I have a skill set that matches up with anybody.

“At the end of the day, I always believe in my skill against anybody in every single discipline.”

How do you see yourself winning this fight?

“You know, it’s crazy, because you see yourself winning a million ways, and in one night I can imagine ten ways I’m going to finish the fight, and it is clear as day. I just know I’m going to win.

The way that it’s going to happen is always what’s exciting. You never really know what’s going to happen. Sometimes it goes as planned, sometimes it doesn’t.

“The thing I will say, I’m prepared for the hardest 25 minutes of my life, always. But I train to be able to finish anybody within those 25 minutes.

You prepare for that, you train for that, and the way that it happens – that’s the drama, that’s the theatre, that’s the moment you can only have at that time. I’m excited to see how it happens myself.”

Deiveson Figueiredo

What are your thoughts and emotions on fighting for the flyweight championship?

“I’m really happy and strong. I had a perfect camp and I’m 100% ready and certain that I’ll take this belt to Brazil. Brazil will have a flyweight champion for the first time and that motivates me.

“I’ll fight with all my strength, my aggressiveness and intelligence, to take this belt home.” Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Preview

What is your assessment of your opponent?

“This will be his last fight. I’ll retire him. He is already kind of old for this company, so I’ll knock him out and he will retire.

“He is a guy who keeps his head low, throws some combos, but I already have his game in my mind. He can be sure that I’ll get inside his head, make him get weak and I’ll knock him out.

“He won’t be able to handle my punches. If he tries to clinch me, I’ll prevail. And he better run from my elbows, because I’m prepared to rip him apart.”

How do you see yourself winning this fight?

“I’ll knock him out. That’s the only thing in my mind. If he tries to wrestle, he will lose his head. The God of War will take his head home.”

The clash for the world flyweight title goes down this weekend at UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BENAVIDEZ vs FIGUEIREDO on Sunday, March 1st (Asia). LIVE ON FOX SPORTS