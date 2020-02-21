Eat, Play Fight! Extra Nutt’s with Kai Kara-France

It was real nostalgic catching up with my old buddy Kai “Don’t Blink” Kara-France.

As I sunk my teeth into a juicy steak at El Gaucho in the heart of Bangkok city, I recounted when I had hosted a very unique MMA event featuring Kara-France himself.

Mixed Martial Arghh! was MMA on a pirate ship! We took over a cruise liner and put on some fights to remember, with “Don’t Blink” living up to his name, scoring a 12 second KO!

Unreal stuff, and man, the steak is good at El Gaucho. My Fox fight correspondent Andrew Whitelaw was waiting for his, impatiently. I asked him, goadingly, how his steak was. Cruel, but fair!

Kai “Don’t Blink” Kara-France is gunning for a UFC Flyweight title shot this year, starting with Tyson Nam THIS Sunday February 23rd (8am LIVE on Foxsports) in his hometown Auckland, NZ.

The #8 ranked Flyweight beast is coming off a defeat to Brandon Moreno, an epic three round war, which RAISED HIS STOCK and earned him a bonus from the Big Cheese Mr. Dana White.

This confirmed that Mr. Kara-France is among the elite warriors in the division and it was a thrill to chat with him on the phone and hear this man brimming with confidence, sights set on the UFC title, just five years on from this pirate ship adventure we enjoyed together.

He is hungry. Hungry to get back in the win column and launch his 2020 assault upon the division.

“I take it one fight at a time, but I am definitely looking for a shot at the Flyweight title this year and I feel I am only a couple of big wins away from making that happen.

I am not worried about the (Moreno) loss, I got a nice bonus from Dana for my performance. I have already been back in the gym, working on the mistakes I made in that fight. Anyone can beat anyone at the top of this division and I am going to prove that.”

Couldn’t be happier for this hardworking stud. He’s now cornered by CHAMPIONS Alex Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya all under the guidance of 2019 Coach-of-the-YearEugene Bareman at City Kickboxing.

This Auckland-based gym has seen Kara-France make monumental technical improvements to his stand-up game, and also fostered the rise of the new two new champions in Volkanovski and Adesanya.

Kara-France, who trained right here in Thailand, for four years at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, attributed much of his recent success (13 wins from last 15) to his hometown gym.

“There’s definitely something in the water there and it’s amazing to have Israel with me every step of the way, his energy is contagious.Israel has been an inspiration to us all, and he’s taking MMA to a new level in terms of its worldwide appeal to a mainstream audience.”

The “Style Bender’s” influence can’t be understated, he just won Sportsman of the Year in New Zealand! This is a prestigious award, that has NEVER BEEN WON BEFORE BY AN MMA FIGHTER.

Make no mistake though, my man Kai got to where he’s at through good fashioned grit, determination, and hard motha f’in work.

He’s done the rounds, now watch him soar! I predict amazing things for this young man, ‪starting on Saturday in Auckland. He promised me that he would be searching for his FIRST KO in the UFC.

“I am looking for my first UFC knockout in this fight and I know that Tyson Nam, as a proud Hawaiian, will be coming to fight. We’re both from a warrior background, so we’re going to meet in the middle of that Octagon and see who’s got the bigger right hand.”

Hoooooooooo! Get ready for a barn burner! With some serious technical skill thrown in there.

On the same weekend, ‪Friday 21st February, in Auckland, Eternal MMA 50 will take place and several fighters from City Kickboxing will be competing in that event.

This was no accident, the City Kickboxing boys are looking to CLEAN UP this Saturday.

“This was all part of the plan, there are 11 fighters in total fighting from our gym that weekend and the place is buzzing. We’re all feeding off eachother and it’s taking our game up several notches. So it’s going to be a historic weekend for New Zealand MMA.”

There we have it! Major prospect and good friend of mine, Mr. Kai Kara-France is ready. We closed our chat pondering the finest eateries in Phuket, Thailand where he trained. “Ali’s BBQ” was mentioned, as was the “Little Thai place on the corner” ahhhhh so good, so good.

Andrew tucked into his steak at long last. Happy times, and exciting times for Kai.