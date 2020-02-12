Boxing star Manny Pacquiao signs with Conor McGregor’s management agency

According to an official announcement made by Paradigm Sports Management – the company that represents Conor McGregor – boxing champ Manny Pacquiao also signed with them on Tuesday, February 11.

According to the announcement, Pacquiao, a reigning welterweight world titleholder, the only fighter to win world titles in eight weight classes and a sitting senator in the Philippines, and his existing team will partner with Paradigm. The agency also said that he signed with them because he is looking to “solidify the final years of his boxing legacy.”

“I am proud to partner with Paradigm Sports Management and am excited for the opportunities that (Paradigm president and CEO) Audie Attar and PSM have to offer,” Pacquiao said in a statement.

“One thing I want everyone to remember is to always think positively. Never think negatively; that is the beginning of your downfall. Everything is possible.”

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of talk from both sides about a possible Pacquiao-McGregor crossover boxing match. Earlier, Conor McGregor lost by knockout to Floyd Mayweather in what went on to become the second-highest-grossing combat sports event of all time, behind only Mayweather’s decision win over Pacquiao in their showdown in 2015.

McGregor, who retired from combat sports in 2018, returned to the Octagon earlier in January to defeat Donald “The Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds. Since then, rumours have talked about a possible rematch between him and Khabib Nurmagomedov and another matchup against Manny Pacquiao.

Quotes via ESPN.