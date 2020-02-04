UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko considers herself a “universal martial artist”

At the weekend’s UFC 247, women’s bantamweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will be making her third title defense against the number one contender, Katlyn Chookagian.

Even though she’s on a dominant run, the consummate counter-striker won’t be resting on her laurels.

This will be her tenth walk to the Octagon. Aside from MMA bouts, Shevchenko’s made countless walks to the kickboxing ring, judo mat and sanda lei tai.

Her mother set her on this martial arts journey as a child and her coach Pavel Fedotov navigated her to greatness.

“Pavel was the best coach in Kyrgyzstan, so my mom knew it had to be him. He says that a top level mixed martial artist must be a universal fighter: a perfect boxer, a perfect grappler, a perfect wrestler. So that if you see an opportunity to submit or knock out, you can do it. You’re able to do anything in exactly the right moment.”

Following this philosophy throughout her life, Shevchenko’s come up with massive records across several disciplines: she’s 56-3 in kickboxing and Muay Thai, 18-3 in MMA, and 2-0 in boxing.

Medals and title belts have come along the way as well, including championships in China’s Kunlun, IFMA in Thailand and Korea, and gold medals in World Combat Games and World Muay Thai Council.

However, winning the UFC flyweight title is by far and away her greatest accomplishment and it has deep personal meaning.

“I fought in many different weight classes, and I was always waiting for this moment, when UFC would have my natural weight class. I’m happy that I won the belt in a fight with Joanna, who is a true professional, especially after we’ve fought in Muay Thai before.”

While she’s avenged two losses and solidified her prowess among the naysayers, Shevchenko does not see this as the pinnacle on which she can rest, nor does she believe the title belt imbues her with extra powers or strengths.

“When you’re champion, everyone is telling you, ‘You’re so great,’ and if you have a weak mind, you start believing it. But martial arts teaches you that it doesn’t matter what’s happening on the outside. When you get inside the Octagon, there’s no ‘champion’ and ‘challenger’, there are only two people who want to be the best. If you understand the truth of this, you’ll know what you have to do to be successful.”

For several years, Shevchenko has been training in Thailand at Tiger Muay Thai, alongside other UFC fighters such as Loma Lookboonmee, Petr Yan and welterweight champion Alex Volkanovski. The diversity has helped to hone skills in multiple areas.

“I have represented Tiger Muay Thai for 5 or 6 years now. I feel good here. I have a lot of sparring partners from all over the world and each have their own style. In sparring, I have to focus very fast on how to change my fight game in the moment.”

While in Thailand, Shevchenko’s social media has been filled with travels and adventures. She’s seen scuba diving, shooting at the range, sharing her story in different languages and countries. What she is not showing are big houses, designer clothes or expensive cars.

“Martial arts is not a career, a hobby, or a sport – it’s my whole life. I believe that you should invest in yourself, in your knowledge and education. Not material things. Like my sister, she just learned to fly and that is something she’ll take with her for the rest of her life. This is the life that I want.”

Constant work and growth is her mantra, which is being focused on the mats right now, ahead of her third UFC title defense against Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 247.

“This match was considered for a long time. She was in Dallas the first time I fought for the belt, in case something happened. I don’t see her skills as something I need to try and beat, the key to my victory is to be myself. I’m prepared for every situation and ‘everything’ is in my game plan.”

Having fought in multiple weight classes and in so many organizations, Shevchenko has occasionally faced familiar opponents while climbing up the ladder.

She avenged her first loss to Liz Carmouche, and of course faced Joanna in MMA, 12 years after they first met. While she sees herself as a true flyweight, there is still unfinished business at bantam for her.

Namely, a rubber match with UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes.

“It’s going to happen sometime, somewhere. Not because it’s what each of us wants, the fans want it, and because of the last result, it’s not finished. We can only wait for the right time. When it happens, I will be ready.”

However, the champion is adamant that 125 pounds is her castle, and it’s where she intends to reign.

“I want to be an active champion. There are a lot of opportunities. I want to give life to the 125 division. I think 125 will be the most exciting women’s division. My goal has always been to be the champion. Now I have another goal, to stay the champion.”