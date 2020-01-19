Journalist reveals interesting fact about Conor McGregor’s knockout win over Donald Cerrone

Irish MMA star Conor McGregor has been in the news for all the right reasons with a smashing victory over America’s Donald Cerrone on Saturday. The 31-year-old returned to the Octagon in style with a knockout win over his rival at the UFC 246 event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

There fight only lasted 40 seconds as McGregor proved just too hot to handle for the 36-year-old but surprisingly, it was not the quickest knockout triumph for the Irishman in his career as he went on to win against Jose Aldo in a battle for UFC Featherweight Championship in just 13 seconds in 2015.

However, renowned sports business reporter Darren Rovell has pointed out an interesting fact about the fight on Sunday.

The 42-year-old, on his official Twitter account, posted that McGregor’s entrance lasted one minute and 37 seconds, which was more than double the time of the fight.

After a successful return, McGregor has now being linked with a lot of interesting fights in the near future.

One of them can be a potential rematch of 2018 feisty clash against Russia’s Khabib Nurmagomedov which ended in a famous brawl outside the Octagon between both camps.

UFC President Dana White also confirmed that a rematch between McGregor and Nurmagomedov will have a ‘global appeal’ by stating: “After what happened tonight and how famous he became after beating him [McGregor] the last time, we are looking at a massive fight with a global appeal. It is a fight that make sense.”