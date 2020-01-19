WATCH: Conor McGregor’s response to Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram post hinting at rematch between duo

Conor McGregor has responded to boxing great Floyd Mayweather’s teaser Instagram post where he hinted at a possible rematch between the two. McGregor made a winning return to UFC with a win over Donald Cerrone.

The Irishman got the better of Cerrone via a technical knockout at UFC 246 in Las Vegas on Saturday in only 40 seconds. Soon after his win, Mayweather put up an Instagram post, teasing a possible rematch with McGregor. The UFC star was then asked bout the Instagram post, to which he jokingly replied that he’d fight against Manny Pacquiao as he forgot to add ‘McGregor Sport and Entertainment’ in the picture.

“He forgot McGregor Sport and Entertainment so it’s me against Manny [Pacquiao]! Ould Floyd, he’s a funny man. Discussions are always ongoing, they never stop. You know Floyd and going through money *fast*, so he’s far from retired and that rematch will happen at some stage,” he said.

Mayweather had posted the following picture on Instagram, which sent the fans into a frenzy as it hinted at a possible rematch of their August 2017 match-up.

“Floyd and I have been talking tonight,” White was quoted as saying by the Mirror. “We’re doing something with Floyd. There’s so much going on, but Floyd is in our plans and we are in Floyd’s plans this year. We’ll end up doing something.”