UFC president drops hint at Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor rematch

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has dropped a big hint regarding a mouth-watering rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Both stars engaged in a famous battle in October 2018 when the 31-year-old got the better of Irishman and later engaged in a brawl with McGregor’s team after the match.

White—while talking the media after the UFC 246 event where McGregor knocked out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds on Saturday—expressed his optimism of seeing a rematch between both players which according to him will have a ‘global appeal’.

“Listen, everybody wants to fight Conor,” he said. “But we are at a situation right now where he [McGregor] is really pushing for a rematch with Khabib because the last time he felt he wasn’t 100%.”

He added: “When you look at Khabib, he has never lost a match and has a record of 28-0. I don’t care who you fought in this sport but to have this record is very tough. We are talking about his legacy. This guy is a world champion. But after what happened tonight and how famous he became after beating him [McGregor] the last time, we are looking at a massive fight with a global appeal. It is a fight that make sense.”

Khabib is the current UFC Lightweight champions and also held the Welterweight title from 2009 to 2011.