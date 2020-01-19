After Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather teases possible match with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather has teased a possible match-up with UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov through an Instagram post. Mayweather’s post for Khabib came minutes after he hinted at a possible rematch with Conor McGregor.

McGregor got the better of Donald Cerrone via a technical knockout at UFC 246 in Las Vegas on Saturday in only 40 seconds. Soon after the Irishman’s win, Mayweather put up the following Instagram post, teasing a possible rematch with McGregor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jan 18, 2020 at 10:19pm PST

Mayweather had gotten the better f McGregor in the latter’s boxing debut back in August 2017 and this post has sent fans into frenzy. Soon after hinting at possible rematch with the Irishman, he posted another photo on Instagram, this time referring to a match with Khabib.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jan 18, 2020 at 10:57pm PST

It’s still unclear whether the boxing great is seriously pursuing possible match-ups with both McGregor and Khabib. However, both the Instagram posts have left a lot for fans to think and anticipate about after McGregor’s comeback win at UFC 246.

Image Courtesy: Floyd Mayweather Official Instagram