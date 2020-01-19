WATCH: Conor McGregor’s classy gesture to Donald Cerrone’s grandmother wins hearts

Conor McGregor took only 40 seconds to post a win against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in his comeback game – but his classy gesture to Cerrone’s grandmother after the fight has also attracted a lot of headlines.

After consoling the veteran in a warm embrace on the canvas, McGregor then embraced Cerrone’s grandmother in the octagon as the emotion threatened to get the better of him.

Take a look at the pictures shared right below:

Later on, McGregor himself revealed what he told Jerry Cerrone, Donald Cerrone’s grandmother after the fight:

Conor McGregor on the fight stoppage and what he said to Cowboy Cerrone's grandmother after the fight. pic.twitter.com/R4Lrz6zYME — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 19, 2020

Class — Depressed MMA Fan (@DepressedMMA) January 19, 2020

Mad respect!! — PopeInABox (@ThePopeInABox) January 19, 2020

As mentioned earlier, McGregor defeated Cerrone at UFC 246 – and he did so in a matter of seconds.

In case you did not know, this was his first bout since bidding adieu to the Octagon in October 2018 – and he made sure that it was a victorious return as he beat “Cowboy” at UFC 246 inside the first round itself.

Before UFC 246, McGregor had already spoken about his intention to be more competitive this year, and as per reports, he would be keen on a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov sooner rather than later.

The 31-year-old has fought at lightweight, featherweight and welterweight in his UFC career so far, and with a professional record of 22-4, all eyes will now be on what he plans to do next.

And with hundreds of fans also clamouring online for the potential McGregor-Nurmagomedov rematch, do not be surprised if it actually happens within a few months…