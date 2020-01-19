UFC |

Fans call for Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch after McGregor’s stellar win at UFC 246

Earlier on Sunday, Conor McGregor celebrated his much-awaited return to the Octagon with a stellar win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 – and since then, fans have started demanding a rematch between McGregor and his arch-nemesis, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Check out some of the best reactions right below:

As mentioned earlier, McGregor defeated Cerrone at UFC 246 – and he did so in a matter of seconds.

In case you did not know, this was his first bout since bidding adieu to the Octagon in October 2018 – and he made sure that it was a victorious return as he beat “Cowboy” at UFC 246 inside the first round itself.

Check out the entire fight sequence, via the videos shared right below:

Before UFC 246, the 31-year-old had already spoken about his intention to be more competitive this year, and as per reports, he would be keen on a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov sooner rather than later.

McGregor has fought at lightweight, featherweight and welterweight in his UFC career so far, and with a professional record of 22-4, all eyes will now be on what he plans to do next.

And with hundreds of fans also clamouring online for the potential McGregor-Nurmagomedov rematch, do not be surprised if it actually happens within a few months…

