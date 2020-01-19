Fans call for Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch after McGregor’s stellar win at UFC 246

Earlier on Sunday, Conor McGregor celebrated his much-awaited return to the Octagon with a stellar win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 – and since then, fans have started demanding a rematch between McGregor and his arch-nemesis, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Check out some of the best reactions right below:

Next fight to make for McGregor: Khabib or Masvidal? pic.twitter.com/sms0b4BdUx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2020

Allright time to announce Connor vs Khabib 2.0 now @ufc 😏 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) January 19, 2020

Don’t let the khabib jokes blind you from how good McGregor is he’s just not on khabib level https://t.co/Z1OKLrDTkW — MB (@babyitsmb) January 19, 2020

Connor McGregor is back & better than ever!!!! Khabib: pic.twitter.com/hJCzF93tRJ — 🦅🦅🦅🦅 Baby Boston Scott (@Abeast92) January 19, 2020

“Conor McGregor is the greatest UFC fighter of all time! He would destroy Khabib in a rematch!” #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/CqtFeENM83 — Ikester (@idawg387) January 19, 2020

Khabib watching Mcgregor vs Cerrone fight pic.twitter.com/FL2alzjrnF — Skrilla💸 (@Jok0be) January 19, 2020

Khabib said he wanted to humble Conor McGregor and look how polite he is now 😂 giving his opponent forehead kisses 😭😭 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 19, 2020

Everyone talking about the king is back and shit but I don't remember Khabib ever going anywhere pic.twitter.com/KlT8L9m0gK — Alex (@Hyena626YT) January 19, 2020

McGregor is back, better than ever …..can’t wait for for the Khabib rematch 💪🏼💥 https://t.co/fcw8kGHJIs — Dida (@vfdida) January 19, 2020

I love Cowboy Cerrone.. but this was great for the sport. Conor McGregor is the man and he brings a show to any fight. I gotta see Khabib-McGregor again. https://t.co/OLeqxVN3dn — SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) January 19, 2020

People forget khabib Nurmagomedov wrestles bears and is 28-0-0 in the ufc. That is all. pic.twitter.com/G9DQsISLvv — Bknii (@Bradkni) January 19, 2020

KHABIB YOU’RE GETTING SLAPPED IN THE REMATCH!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/EXt1e2lqtN — Tass (@FaZeTass) January 19, 2020

The only fight to make now is Masvidal and Conor it’s the biggest fight in the UFC bar the rematch with Khabib pic.twitter.com/RV0g3bn02V — Papi De La Breslin (@JackBreso98) January 19, 2020

*Conor breaks dudes nose with his shoulder* Khabib: pic.twitter.com/QNx3gjvtOp — ｎ. (@CaptainInsight) January 19, 2020

Conor-Masvidal would be must-see, but I want to see Conor get another shot at Khabib. He got even with Nate Diaz. Maybe this time he could treat Khabib with respect before the fight and figure a way to avoid getting choked out. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 19, 2020

So what's next for Conor McGregor? Khabib and Tony Ferguson fight for the lightweight belt on April 18th. Conor could fight the winner, or even come in as an injury replacement. Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje are other names that have been floated out there. pic.twitter.com/52uYplpODs — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 19, 2020

“So Conor, any plans for a rematch with Khabib?” pic.twitter.com/TcLG3Gwiym — Ultra Methodz (@Methodz) January 19, 2020

Dana White is all about a Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch after #UFC246: “It’s the biggest fight in the sport’s history.” pic.twitter.com/vuxycdWtIz — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) January 19, 2020

As mentioned earlier, McGregor defeated Cerrone at UFC 246 – and he did so in a matter of seconds.

In case you did not know, this was his first bout since bidding adieu to the Octagon in October 2018 – and he made sure that it was a victorious return as he beat “Cowboy” at UFC 246 inside the first round itself.

Check out the entire fight sequence, via the videos shared right below:

Conor McGregor with the brutal high kick 🇮🇪🏆 The Notorious is back!! #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/NAUR5QgRHT — 🅱️azr™ (@Bzr924) January 19, 2020

Conor McGregor makes quick work of Cowboy Cerrone…#UFC246pic.twitter.com/I8rghzZlo9 — SMH (@BTCballer1) January 19, 2020

Before UFC 246, the 31-year-old had already spoken about his intention to be more competitive this year, and as per reports, he would be keen on a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov sooner rather than later.

McGregor has fought at lightweight, featherweight and welterweight in his UFC career so far, and with a professional record of 22-4, all eyes will now be on what he plans to do next.

And with hundreds of fans also clamouring online for the potential McGregor-Nurmagomedov rematch, do not be surprised if it actually happens within a few months…