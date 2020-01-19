UFC |

WATCH: Conor McGregor took just 40 seconds to beat Donald Cerrone at UFC 246

Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC was highly anticipated, and the Irishman did complete justice to all the anticipation as he defeated his opponent Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 – and he did so in a matter of seconds.

In case you did not know, this was McGregor’s first bout since bidding adieu to the Octagon in October 2018 – and he made sure that it was a victorious return as he beat Cerrone who also goes by the nickname “Cowboy” at UFC 246 inside the first round itself.

Check out the entire fight sequence, via the video shared right below:

And as you have already seen in the above video, it is this brutal high kick that started it all:

Also take a look at the videos shared below, starting from McGregor’s arrival at the venue:

The videos shown below show how he celebrated post-victory, including his short speech:

Before UFC 246, the 31-year-old had already spoken about his intention to be more competitive this year, and as per reports, he would be keen on a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov sooner rather than later.

McGregor has fought at lightweight, featherweight and welterweight in his UFC career so far, and with a professional record of 22-4, all eyes will now be on what he plans to do next.

With inputs from GiveMeSport.

