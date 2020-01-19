Conor McGregor is one of the most famous MMA fighters in the world and one of the reasons for his fame is his ability to defy odds, which he has done several times during his career. The 31-year-old, who is known to always have few things to say about his opponents, has achieved remarkable victories throughout his successful career and has only ever lost four matches in 25 appearances.

One of those wins came in 2015 when McGregor went on to win his first UFC title in the match against America’s Chad Mendes.

But even back then, the Irish star had to defy odds in order to claim the victory as just eight weeks before that, he damaged 80% of his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) which would’ve potentially ruled him out for up to 10 months but went ahead with training as confirmed by teammate Artem Lobov in the 2017 documentary ‘Notorious’.

As per Talksport, McGregor also received support during that difficult time from Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger who not only visited him at his place but also asked his physiotherapist Heather Milligan to help the fighter recover in time to take part in the fight.

During a Q&A session in 2017, McGregor acknowledged the difficulties he faced before the fight by saying: “It was the most horrible thing I’ve ever gone through in my life. The whole thing was shredded. I couldn’t even put weight on it and I’m what? Eight weeks from the biggest fight of my life. If I didn’t show up to that fight, that night? After all the build-up and then pulling out with an injury? It’s over. So, I just kept going. I just stuck with it and said; ‘you know what, f*** it.’ It built my character. You know what I mean? I knew after that I could come through anything and that’s it.”