McGregor offered role in Hollywood action film

UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor has reportedly been offered a role in the latest xXx film alongside actor Vin Diesel.

McGregor is hot property at the moment following his 13 second knockout of Jose Aldo in the first punch of the fight. The fastest championship victory in history also saw him unify the UFC featherweight belts.

While his prowess in the ring is unrivalled, one wonders if he would be able to translate that onto the silver screen.

The Irishman certainly has the gift of the gab, as is evident by the psychological warfare he engages in before every fight, which could stand him in good stead when he is in front of the cameras.

Either way, action star Diesel certainly backs the UFC superstar to perform a knock-out blow on the big screen.