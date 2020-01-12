Conor McGregor: I’d beat Donald Cerrone even if I had the flu

Donald Cerrone does not “look well” at lightweight, according to Conor McGregor, who is confident he could win their fight at any bout

Conor McGregor believes Donald Cerrone looks better at 170 pounds but claimed he could beat his UFC 246 opponent at any weight, even if he had the flu.

Former featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor will make his return to the octagon next Saturday, having not fought since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in an October 2018 clash that was overshadowed by a post-bout brawl.

Upon announcing his return from retirement, the Irishman said he was planning three fights in 2020, with Jorge Masvidal – due to his victory over Nate Diaz to clinch the BMF title – and Nurmagomedov his primary targets.

McGregor has also spoken of an interest in taking on UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman after opting to make his return at 170lbs, which he feels is more comfortable for Cerrone.

Asked why he did not decide on a lightweight bout and make things difficult for Cerrone, McGregor told ESPN: “I know, I could have. I just don’t think he looks well at 155. He’s a 170 fighter.

“I’d beat him at any weight. I’d beat him if I had the flu. I don’t need that. I just want to focus on my training and keep myself sharp. I don’t want to cut and then build and then cut. I’m happy where I’m at.

“Also 170 is an exciting one for me. I like 170. I like what’s going on in the 170 division at the minute.

“You’ve got Jorge with that [BMF] belt, you’ve got the other guys fighting for the [championship] belt. I like all of what’s going on at 170, and I feel good at 170. I feel energetic – it’s what I weigh and that’s it. It opens up so many more options, right?”

A potential rematch against Nurmagomedov is unlikely to take place outside of the lightweight division, which McGregor assured is no problem.

He added: “I’m not done at 155, I could make 155 this fight no problem, but I just want to go in fresh and as it is, let the fight play as it is and open up all my options.”