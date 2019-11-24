Conor McGregor challenged by Jorge Masvidal – put your money where your mouth is!

There are no shortage of options for Conor McGregor, who is set to make a UFC return in 2020

Conor McGregor has been challenged to put his “money where his mouth is” by Jorge Masvidal, who is keen to mix it with the big-talking Irishman.

Former two-weight UFC champion McGregor is reported to be making a comeback to the Octagon in January and his manager last month said he hopes to conclude a deal for a bout with Donald Cerrone.

However, an ESPN tweet posted on Friday displayed a graphic showing potential opponents for McGregor and Masvidal in 2020, which prompted a reply from the former saying: “I’ll go at anyone on that list”.

Masvidal could not pass up the opportunity to have a say of his own, writing to McGregor: “Put your money where your mouth is I’m the only 1.”

I’ll go at anyone on that list. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2019

Put your money where your mouth is I’m the only 1 #1of1 #theresurrection https://t.co/G1bMXhUO4a — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 23, 2019

The 35-year-old Masvidal has seen his stock rise during a fine 2019 that started with a second-round knockout of Darren Till prior to a stunning five-second triumph over Ben Askren.

Earlier this month, Masvidal earned a controversial stoppage over Nate Diaz.

McGregor last fought in UFC 13 months ago, in a now infamous lightweight defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov.