Jorge Masvidal shares brilliant story about Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero

Jorge Masvidal has had a truly remarkable year in the UFC and is currently a front-runner for fighter of the year alongside Israel Adesanya. The pair actually have some things in common. With Masvidal taking the BMF title at UFC 244 and ‘Stylebender’ winning the middleweight strap at UFC 243, it’s been a year to celebrate for both.

Given their incredible feats inside the Octagon alongside their sharp-tongued way-with-words, they are currently two of the most popular fighters in the world and have huge respect among the UFC fanbase.

Accordingly, spectators were delighted to hear a recent tale from Masvidal regarding a conversation the pair shared in a nightclub. It pertains to Masvidal’s teammate and friend, Yoel Romero, who is widely regarded as one of the scariest individuals in the promotion as well as being a potential first title defense for ‘Stylebender.’

