I’ll never retire – Nate Diaz denies quitting MMA

Nate Diaz stated “I’ll fight tonight” and “fight forever” to quell talk that he has called time on his career

UFC star Nate Diaz emphatically insisted he has not quit mixed martial arts by declaring “I’m never going to retire.”

Diaz called for a rematch after he was stopped at the end of the third round in his bout against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 last weekend, due to a cut over his right eye.

The 34-year-old this week appeared to suggest his fighting days were over when he posted on Instagram: “F*** a rematch this s*** was over before it started. I’m goin [sic] on out on tour. Peace out fight game.”

Diaz has now set the record straight, vowing that he is not finished yet.

“Who said I was retired? I’ll fight tonight,” the American told ESPN.

“I’ll fight forever. I’m never going to retire, that’s for sure.”

BMF champion Masvidal had posted a picture of himself and Diaz in the Octagon on Saturday and written: “Heard it might be true, if so it was fun sharing the #cage with you.

“Whenever you get that itch again, let’s run it back. I’m gonna go make this paper in the mean time.”