Jedrzejczyk: VanZant will be champion

UFC women’s strawwweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk believes Paige VanZant could one day challenge her for the title despite her comprehensive loss to Rose Namajunas in December.

Namajunas dominated the 21-year-old for over 22 minutes before sinking in a rear-naked choke to finish the fight halfway through the fifth and final round.

VanZant’s face was a mask of blood but the time she tapped – having refused to do so on two separate occasions when Namajunas seemed to have an armbar locked in – and she was showered with praise for her toughness in the aftermath of the bout.

Jedrzejczyk says that grit and determination could help her to one day claim the title if she develop the skills to match her heart.

"It was an amazing fight between Paige and Rose, and a difficult fight for Paige," Jedrzejczyk told MMAfighting.com.

"Rose did well. She didn’t fight that much after TUF but she showed that she’s game. And Paige VanZant, she’s still young, but she’s very talented and she’s a bad ass.

“She’s got the character. She still must learn a lot, but she’s a very good fight. In the future for sure she will become a UFC champion."

Namajunas, 23, narrowly missed out on becoming the UFC’s first ever women’s strawweight champion when she lost to Carla Esparza in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter season 20.

Jedrzejczyk went on to win the title from Esparza and has made two defences against Jessica Penne and Valerie Letourneau.

"The strawweight division is a pretty young division, but it’s growing up," she said.

"The UFC is the best organization in the world, they sign the best fighters. We’ve got the best strawweight fighters in the world, and I’m just waiting on them."