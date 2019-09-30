Loma Lookboonmee: Thailand finally celebrates its first athlete in the UFC

On Thursday, September 19, UFC finally made it official that nine-time Muay Thai champion Loma Lookboonmee has entered as the first Thai in the world’s highest acclaimed mixed martial arts promotion. She’ll make her debut at the upcoming event in Singapore on October 26, UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren.

Buriram’s homegrown prodigy Suphisara Konlak – her given name – had over two hundred muay Thai, kick boxing and boxing matches before undertaking training in MMA at Phuket’s Tiger Muay Thai. She first stepped into the dusty squared circle at the ripe old age of eight, and won her first title at 10. Soon, her ability became so well-known that she was forced to match up with boys – her only physical equals as a youngster.

Loma – which means dolphin – got the nickname for her first “away” fight when she was to see the ocean for the first time. Success continued to come in waves and waves, title after title. Theprasit Stadium Champion. Assawindam Stadium Champion. S-1 World Champion.

Naturally, the prodigy was selected for the Thailand Muay Thai National Team. Under these auspices she became a three-time International Federation of Muay Thai gold medalist.

Loma exploded onto the MMA scene in 2018 when she fought her first professional MMA bout in the US all-female league Invicta FC. Her muay Thai was beautifully on display, elbows and knees out in full force, mixed with a commendable MMA defense. She demolished her second opponent in Japan’s legendary Pancrase.

Loma now has a record of 3-1, with her only defeat coming to tough-as-nails Suwanan Boonsorn at Thailand’s own Full Metal Dojo. She rebounded on the international stage in Invicta FC once more, over her most experienced opponent Monique Azevedo.