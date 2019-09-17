Ben Askren and Demian Maia face-off ahead of epic main event clash at UFC Singapore

The UFC is back in Singapore this October as 10th ranked-welterweight Demian Maia takes on 11th ranked Ben Askren at the Indoor Stadium.

For MMA fans in Asia, a UFC show is something to be celebrated.

Having first touched down in the Lion City back in 2014, the pinnacle event for Mixed Martial Arts returns for a fourth time as we await an explosion of high-level action from some of the most elite MMA fighters in the world.

Ben Askren and Demian Maia face-off ahead of main event clash at UFC Singapore on October 26th

Previous main events have delivered plenty of drama.

In the 2014 inaugural Singapore show, packed crowds witnessed as Tarec Saffiedine’s surgical leg-kicks wore down South Korea’s resilient warrior, Hyun Gyu Lim.

An iconic Holly Holm head kick had the crowd in raptures as she finished Bethe Correia in 2017, and a tough loss for the legend Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone against the undefeated Leon Edwards had the audience on the edge of their seats last year.

The 2019 main event sees Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu icon Demian Maia (27-9) taking on former Olympic wrestler Ben Askren (19-1).

Announcing the opening of ticket sales, Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific described:

“There are certain athletes who are considered special talents in a specific discipline, and at UFC Fight Night Singapore, we have two of the finest grapplers in the sport who are considered to be at the very top of their game.”

To see these masters of their craft face-off in this intriguing contrast of styles could deliver something truly memorable, and it’s a match-up that Maia has been considering carefully:

‘I’ve fought the best of the best and Ben is one of the best. And to fight at this point of my career in a totally different challenge is great.”

BOUNCING BACK

Askren certainly presents a fascinating puzzle with fans no doubt, wondering if he can overcome his now infamous KO loss to Jorge Masvidal last time out.

The 34-year-old is a two-time world champion, recording a 19-fight win streak that spanned across nine years. That run came to an abrupt end in July, as ‘Gamebred’ scored the fastest knockout in UFC history with a knee to the head inside five seconds.

The big question now is, can Askren respond?

“After what happened, I think the best course of action was for me to hop back in as soon as I could and just erase that, get back on the board and start moving in a positive direction. Training’s been really good and I’m excited to come back to Singapore.”

For a lot of fans, the way in which Askren handled that loss with both grace and humour has made him even more popular and there will no doubt be many who will be clamouring for a chance to meet him during Fight Week.

FIGHT WEEK

Fortunately, they will have the chance to do so ahead of the big dance, with all sorts of activities going down in the preceding days.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, the Open workouts will be held at beautiful Clarke Quay, one of the island’s premier entertainment destinations and a place that always carries an unmistakable buzz.

As ever, UFC will be bringing in a host of big-name guest fighters who will be at the show and keen to meet-and-greet local fans.

An official after-party post Fight Night Saturday at Capital Zouk Singapore will be perfect for the legion of spectators to party through the night following what promises to be a show to remember.

Spectators and analysts alike are already in deep debate over whether it will be the old master in Maia or the man with a point to prove in Askren.

And with a card that’s stacked with high-level encounters, UFC Fight Night in Singapore is an unmissable event both for hardcore fight fans and those who just love the drama, spectacle and sheer entertainment of great live sport.

