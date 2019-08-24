Conor McGregor apologises after appearing to hit man in Dublin pub altercation

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has apologised after appearing to strike a man during a Dublin pub incident in April.

Conor McGregor has admitted he was “in the wrong” after an apparently violent altercation with a man in a Dublin pub in April.

Footage emerged earlier in August that appeared to show the former UFC champion striking the man in the head.

McGregor has apologised, insisting he is aware he must “get his head screwed on” and concentrate on making a return to UFC.

“I was in the wrong. That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it to end the way it did,” McGregor told ESPN.

“It was five months ago and I tried to make amends and I made amends back then. I owe that to the people that have supported me.

“I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people that trained me in martial arts. That’s not who I am.

“I have to realise that’s not the attitude or the behavior of a leader, of a martial artist, of a champion.

“So, I must get my head screwed on and just get back in the game and fight for redemption, retribution, respect.”

McGregor also declared he hopes to make his comeback to UFC before the end of 2019.

The 31-year-old has not fought since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October.