Askren doesn’t belong at this level – Masvidal revels in stunning record-breaking UFC knockout

After breaking new ground at UFC 239, Jorge Masvidal showed there was no love lost for his beaten opponent Ben Askren.

Jorge Masvidal told Ben Askren “you don’t belong at this level” after scoring a sensational record-breaking knockout in Saturday’s grudge welterweight contest at UFC 239 in Las Vegas.

It took just five seconds for Masvidal to put the big-talking Askren down, after following up a brutal running knee that left his opponent unconscious with a couple of heavy blows on the mat.

Askren had never previously lost in his MMA career, albeit he earned a controversial submission win on his UFC debut against Robbie Lawler in March, and Masvidal shot into title contention after earning a huge victory in a fight where little love was lost.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: “I wish the referee would have tripped on his way to breaking it up because I felt he deserved one more.

“He’s not a threat to me or my skillset.

“I don’t want to keep talking about the dude because I gave him what he deserved in a way. I’m just not a fan of his at all, so I’m glad I did it like that to show him you don’t belong at this level.”

Well that sucked — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) July 7, 2019

The timing of Masvidal’s win beat the previous best of six seconds set by Duane Ludwig.

“It [the record] feels great,” he added. “I envisaged it, I saw it in my head a long time ago. I just knew he wouldn’t have an answer to me.

“Really in my mind I wanted to beat him for 14 minutes, outsmart him, outwrestle him, show him you’re not me you know, you don’t have the skillset.”

On a blockbuster night in the Sin City, Jon Jones and Amanda Nunes defended their respective light heavyweight and bantamweight belts.

Jones needed a split points decision to overcome the tricky challenge of Thiago Santos after five rounds to earn a 25th career victory.

“Boy, was he tough,” Jones said.

“We all knew Thiago’s best chance was to knock me out. I played it smart and brought home this gold for my family and team.

“He was technically a lot more sound than I thought. Thiago Santos is a black belt in Muay Thai. I’m proud of myself, because I stood with a guy who’s been kickboxing way longer than me.”

In the co-main event, the dominant Nunes knocked out former world champion Holly Holm with a flush head kick in the first round, meaning she has beaten every woman to have held a title at either bantamweight or featherweight.

“People say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but this belt is going home with me,” she said.

“During my warm-up, I knew I was going to get her. I told my coaches I wanted to knock her out the same way she knocks people out. I did it tonight. She was the only former champion I hadn’t beaten yet. Now, I’ve beaten her and I’m very happy.”