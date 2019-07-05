Former Paratrooper Marshman vows to bring Shahbazyan back down to earth

Edmen Shahbazyan says he will dominate Jack Marshman this weekend, but the Welshman says his opponent’s confidence is firing him up.

Jack Marshman has warned Edmen Shahbazyan he is in for a “rude awakening” at UFC 239 as he prepares to go to war in Las Vegas a day after leaving the army.

Middleweight Marshman was given a formal warning by the British Army after disobeying orders to fight John Phillips at UFC London in March.

The Welshman subsequently opted to quit his day job as a Paratrooper ahead of his fight with the unbeaten Shahbazyan at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday

Strong favourite Shahbazyan has vowed to “dominate every second” of the bout, but Marshman says the 21-year-old American’s words will come back to bite him.

Marshman told Omnisport: “He is 100 per cent in for a rude awakening. His striking isn’t as good as mine and I’m not impressed with his wrestling or grappling. He’s young and highly touted, which is giving him confidence.

“His confidence is firing me up and I think he’ll regret his comments come fight night.”

Marshman (23-8) had planned to remain in the forces until November, but the 29-year-old is instead aiming sky high with his career in the Octagon.

“My long-term aims are to keep fighting and competing as I love it. I’m happy, I’ve achieved a lot over the years, I was the first welsh fighter in the UFC,” he added.

“I’d love to break into the top 10, that’s my next goal.”

– UFC 239: JON JONES vs.THIAGO SANTOS coverage starts live on UFC FIGHT PASS, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Box Office this Saturday at 11:15pm [BST] and continues exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office at 3:00am.