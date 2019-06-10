Justin Bieber calls out Tom Cruise for a UFC fight; Conor McGregor wants to promote it

In a bizarre tweet, music sensation Justin Bieber called out longtime Hollywood heart-throb Tom Cruise to a fight in the Octagon. And former UFC double champ Conor McGregor loved it.

Justin Bieber called out Tom Cruise to a fight in the UFC’s Octagon, and even tagged UFC president Dana White in the tweet to gauge his interest in promoting the fight.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Conor McGregor, the former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion, instantly jumped on board with the idea and even offered to promote the event under his banner, McGregor Sports and Entertainment.

But not before he could goad Tom Cruise a little.

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

McGregor then ran with the whole celebrity fight idea and challenged Mark Wahlberg to a fight for UFC shares that the actor currently holds.

I challenge Mark Walhberg on the very same card.

Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark, I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back.#Shares #Streams #Dazn #Espn

McGregor Sports and Entertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

For the longest time, from UFC 205 in fact, Conor McGregor has been vocal about his intention to buy into the UFC and become a partner. However, that has been a sticking point in negotiations between him and the company ever since as he has stayed largely inactive, fighting Mayweather in a boxing bout in 2017 followed by a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last year.

As of now, Conor McGregor is making all the right sounds that he wants to return to fighting in 2019, but as yet, negotiations between him and the UFC still haven’t developed into anything concrete.