Rose Namajunas and Anderson Silva are facing 180-day medical suspensions after they were knocked out at UFC 237.

Anderson Silva and Rose Namajunas are facing six months out of action following their defeats at UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

Former middleweight champion Silva was sent crumbling to the canvas by an inside leg kick in the first round of his fight against Jared Cannonier, who was booed after sealing the TKO.

The Brazilian admitted his knee had been proving troublesome during his training camp after falling to his second defeat in the space of three months following his return from a two-year hiatus from the octagon.

Silva sustained suspected ligament damage and faces a 180-day medical suspension from the Brazilian MMA Commission (CABMMA) pending the result of an MRI on his injured right knee.

Namajunas could be out for the same period after she suffered a brutal knockout and surrendered her strawweight title to Jessica Andrade.

The 26-year-old impressed in the opening round but the bout was stopped after Andrade picked her up and slammed her back into the deck head first.

Namajunas, who suggested after the fight she may not return to the octagon, will be eligible for a comeback sooner if an MRI on her neck returns positive results.