UFC Welterweight ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry, who fights Alex Oliveria in a while, details an incident that nearly went horribly wrong – had it not been for ‘Jacare’ Souza’s presence of mind.

Mike Perry narrated an incident in the gym when he accidentally almost hung himself, ended up passing out and was saved by UFC Middleweight contender Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza.

You can watch the interview below:

UFC: Mike Perry accidentally hung himself – saved by Jacare