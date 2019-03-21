UFC Fight Night Nashville: Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson vs Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis: live stream, fights, full card, date, time, TV info, how to watch

Two certified kicking machines clash this coming Sunday (Manila time), as former UFC Welterweight number one contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson will figure in an explosive Welterweight bout against former UFC Lightweight kingpin Anthony “Showtime” Pettis.

Both athletic specimens are looking to bounce back from their respective setbacks, with Thompson looking to shrug off a close decision loss to Darren Till, while Pettis will look to recover after that unfortunate TKO corner stoppage against Tony Ferguson.

The lanky Thompson has been an enigma for fellow 170-lb. fighters for his unorthodox karate style. Since arriving in the promotion in 2012, “Wonderboy” has amassed a 9-3-1 record, with big wins over the likes of Rory McDonald, Johny Hendricks, and Robert Whittaker.

Pettis, on the other hand, has hit a rough patch as of late after that blistering start since coming over from the WEC in 2011. He has fought in both Featherweight and Lightweight divisions, but appears to be settling in at his natural weight class.

With fireworks guaranteed in the main event, here’s how you can watch the match as well as the rest of the fighters on the card.

When and where you can watch it:

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Pettis (UFC Fight Night 148) is scheduled on March 24, 2019 (Manila time) inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The preliminary card starts at 5:00 Am, while the main card kicks off at 8:00 Am.

You can watch the whole event on FOX+, which is FOX Networks Group Asia’s video-streaming service. It is available on Android and iOS devices as well as on Apple TV and select Android TVs. A free 30-day trial is also available for new subscribers.

ESPN will also show the preliminary fights and will have a pay-per-view for the main card.

Who are the other fighters on the card?

Aside from a thrilling Welterweight action, the co-main event features an important match-up with big implications in the Heavyweight division as Curtis Blaydes takes on Justin Willis.

(Welterweight) Stephen Thompson vs. Anthony Pettis

(Heavyweight) Curtis Blaydes vs. Justin Willis

(Lightweight) John Makdessi vs. Jesus Pinedo

(Flyweight) Jussier Formiga vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

(Featherweight) Luis Peña vs. Steven Peterson

(Women’s Flyweight) Maycee Barber vs. JJ Aldrich

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

(Featherweight) Bryce Mitchell vs. Bobby Moffett

(Bantamweight) Frankie Saenz vs. Marlon Vera

(Women’s Flyweight) Alexis Davis vs. Jennifer Maia

(Women’s Strawweight) Randa Markos vs. Angela Hill

(Bantamweight) Ryan MacDonald vs. Chris Gutierrez

(Flyweight) Eric Shelton vs. Jordan Espinosa