LIVE UFC 235: Jon Jones vs Anthony Smith – updates, streaming, scores, results, watch live, bout

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s prodigal son returns this Saturday, March 3, (Sunday in Manila), as Jon “Bones” Jones (23-1-1) defends the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against dangerous challenger Anthony “Lionheart” Smith (31-13).

The bout marks Jones’ second fight since that lengthy suspension he received from USADA in 2017. The 31-year-old fighter made a triumphant comeback to the octagon last December, edging out Alexander Gustafsson in a heated rematch for the vacant title.

READ: Jon Jones fight, record, loss, height, reach, highlights

The challenger, meanwhile, has been on a tear since moving up a weight class, going on an impressive three-fight winning streak with devastating finishes of former champions Rashad Evans and Mauricio Rua, as well as top 5 contender Volkan Oezdemir.

Tyron Woodley “The Chosen One” Woodley, meanwhile, will also look to retain the UFC Welterweight title as he takes on red hot challenger Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman in the co-main event.

Since coming over from Strikeforce back in 2013, Woodley has gone 9-2 (1 draw) in his first 12 fights inside the octagon. The 36-year-old American Top Team-product currently holds a 19–3–1 record, with 12 of those wins coming by way of knockouts and submissions.

READ: Tyron Woodley record, height, net worth, album, highlights

UFC 235 takes place inside the beautiful T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on Sunday, March 3.

READ: UFC 235: Jon Jones vs Anthony Smith live stream, fights, full card, date, time, TV info, how to watch

The main card begins at 11 am (Manila time), but make sure to follow FOX Sports Philippines‘ live blog to get the latest news and updates about the UFC’s latest stacked card—including the weigh ins, scores and the results of each action-packed bout.