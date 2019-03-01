UFC 235: Tyron Woodley record, height, net worth, album, highlights

“The Chosen One” will look to defend his UFC Welterweight title for the fifth time, as Tyron Woodley takes on red hot challenger Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman in the co-main event of UFC 235 this Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

Will Woodley retain? Or will we usher in a new era in the 170-lb. division?

MMA record

Since coming over from Strikeforce back in 2013, Woodley has gone 9-2 (1 draw) in his first 12 fights inside the octagon. The 36-year-old American Top Team-product currently holds a 19–3–1 record, with 12 of those wins coming by way of knockouts and submissions.

After impressive finishes over Jay Heiron, Josh Koscheck, Carlos Condit and Dong Hyun Kim, Woodley was awarded a championship opportunity against then champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 201 in 2016. Coming in as the underdog in the bout, Woodley stunned Lawler and knocked him out in a single round to earn the title.

Things haven’t gotten easier for T-Wood since then, as he had turn back a wave of dangerous challengers to keep the belt around his waist. After figuring in a draw against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in their fight, Woodley silenced the doubters by taking a convincing majority decision against the unorthodox striker in the rematch.

He then neutralized jui-jitsu savant Demian Maia in his third defense, and submitted previously unbeaten Darren Till in his last bout.

Height and build

Woodley is perhaps best remembered for his heavily muscular frame comparable to an NFL linebacker. A slow starter who often uses the early rounds to get a feel for his his opponent, the Welterweight champ uses that immense bulk to overwhelm opponents with his nuclear power backed by a phenomenal wrestling background.

Woodley is measured at 175 cm (5’9) with a wingspan of 188 cm.

Current net worth

Currently ranked number in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings, Woodey’s meteoric rise has opened plenty of opportunities both inside and outside the cage.

As of 2018, Woodley’s net worth is estimated at around $4 million, earned through contracts, bonus awards, and sponsorships, as well as from his other endeavors like music and acting.

Aside from fighting, Woodley has pursued acting in his spare time and played roles in films like Straight Outta Compton, Kickboxer: Vengeance, and Sultan.

Music career/ rumored album

A big fan of hiphop, Woodley has also shared his tough upbringing through his own rap music. After teasing his rap game in radio shows, Woodley released his first single called “I’ll Beat Yo Ass” featuring Wiz Khalifa and T-Dubb-O last year.

Woodley also shared his willingness to come up with a full album, but a release date yet to be specified.

Career highlights

Coming to mixed martial arts with a terrific wrestling background, Woodley started primarily as a grappler who finished fights by breaking his opponents on the ground and submitting them.

His striking would eventually catch up with his wrestling, as he translated that immense power—particularly with that killer overhand right—that produced plenty of highlight reel knockouts. Check out his best moments in the clip below.

