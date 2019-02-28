UFC 235: Jon Jones fight, record, loss, height, reach, highlights

After dismantling rival Alexander Gustafsson in their rematch last December, Jon Jones (23-1-1) begins the second leg of his Light Heavyweight Championship title defense against the upset-minded Anthony Smith (31-13) this Saturday (Sunday in Manila) in the headliner of UFC 235 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Despite many slip-ups outside the octagon, the controversial mixed martial artist is still viewed by many as the greatest fighter of all-time and one—if not the—best pure talent the UFC has ever seen.

MMA record

Jones has been virtually unstoppable since joining the promotion in 2008. Aside from defending the 205-lb. title eight times, the 31-year-old also has wins over some of the biggest names in the sport; including the likes of Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, “Suga” Rashad Evans, Lyoto “The Dragon” Machida and Vitor “The Phenom” Belfort. He also beat the current Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier twice (although his latest win was overturned after he tested positive for turinabol).

“Bones” currently holds a 22-1-1 slate. He is also owner of quite the number of UFC records in the Light Heavyweight division:

Longest win streak in UFC light heavyweight division history (thirteen)

Most consecutive light heavyweight title defenses in UFC history (eight)

Most consecutive light heavyweight title bouts in UFC history (twelve)

Most successful light heavyweight title defenses in UFC history (eight)

Most submission victories in UFC light heavyweight division history (five)

Most wins in UFC light heavyweight division history (sixteen)

Youngest fighter to win a UFC championship (23 years, 242 days)

Questionable “loss”

As invincible as he has been inside the octagon, Jones holds a single blemish in his record due to one of MMA’s most controversial technicalities. His lone defeat came at the hands of now retired Matt “The Hammer” Hamill, by way of disqualification way back in 2009.

Jones, who has been dominating the bout since the opening bell, had Hamill on full mount right around the 4:14 mark of round 1. He unleashed a vicious ground and pound and appeared close to a TKO finish, but was flagged by referee Steve Mazzagatti for using illegal downward elbows.

Hamill was deemed unable to continue after the onslaught, and was eventually rewarded the DQ win. The 12-to-6 elbows are still banned from the UFC to this day.

Height and reach

One of Jones’ keys for success is his natural physical tools. Despite a seemingly lanky frame (which has also improved over time), the Jackson-Wink MMA Academy product’s impeccable technique is complimented by his amazing height and reach.

Jones usually towers over his opponents, standing at 6’4 in (193 cm). But perhaps his greatest tool is his pterodactyl-like wingspan, which stretches to an unbelievable 84.5″ reach. He is currently tied with Heavyweight Stefan Struve for the longest reach in the promotion today—a remarkable feat since Struve is seven feet tall.

Jones is also a walking mismatch for his 205-lb. opponents, as he holds an 8.5″ average reach advantage over his counterparts.

Highlights

One of the most well-rounded fighters in the game today, Jones can practically do-it-all and has an amazing highlight reel to boot. From wicked spinning elbows to overpowering German suplexes, Jones’ fights are filled with plenty of jaw-dropping spectacles.

Check out some of his best moves over the years in this clip below.

