The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s prodigal son returns this Saturday, March 3, (Sunday in Manila), as Jon “Bones” Jones (23-1-1) defends the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against dangerous challenger Anthony “Lionheart” Smith (31-13).

The bout marks Jones’ second fight since that lengthy suspension he received from USADA in 2017. The 31-year-old fighter made a triumphant comeback to the octagon last December, edging out Alexander Gustafsson in a heated rematch for the vacant title.

The challenger, meanwhile, has been on a tear since moving up a weight class, going on an impressive three-fight winning streak with devastating finishes of former champions Rashad Evans and Mauricio Rua, as well as top 5 contender Volkan Oezdemir.

Here’s how you can watch the highly anticipated showdown between these two modern day gladiators.

When and where you can watch it:

UFC 235 which will take place inside the beautiful T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on Sunday, March 3. The main card begins at 11 am (Manila time).

You can watch the whole event on FOX+, which is FOX Networks Group Asia’s video-streaming service. It is available on Android and iOS devices as well as on Apple TV and select Android TVs. A free 30-day trial is also available for new subscribers.

ESPN will also show the preliminary fights and will have a pay-per-view for the main card.

Who are the other fighters on the card?

The stacked main card will feature two title fights and the highly anticipated UFC debut of one of the best pure wrestlers in MMA.

(Light Heavyweight title) Jon Jones (c)vs. Anthony Smith

(Welterweight title) Tyron Woodley (c) vs. Kamaru Usman

(Welterweight) Robbie Lawlervs. Ben Askren

(Women’s Strawweight) Tecia Torres vs.Weili Zhang

(Bantamweight) Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz

The preliminaries (to be shown in ESPN) will feature one of the hardest hitting Featherweights in the world, as well as the second UFC fight of a highly entertaining prospect. A legend of the sport also takes on an up-and-coming stud.

(Featherweight) Jeremy Stephensvs. Zabit Magomedsharipov

(Light Heavyweight) Misha Cirkunov vs. Johnny Walker

(Bantamweight) Cody Stamann vs. Alejandro Pérez

(Welterweight)Diego Sanchez vs. Mickey Gall

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

(Middleweight) Edmen Shahbazyan vs.Charles Byrd

(Women’s Bantamweight) Gina Mazany vs. Macy Chiasson

(Bantamweight) Marlon Veravs. Frankie Saenz

(Women’s Strawweight) Polyana Viana vs. Hannah Cifers

————

