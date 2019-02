UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is currently busy preparing for his title defence in UFC 235 against Anthony Smith and it seems he’s been getting help from another UFC superstar.

The current champion looks to defend his belt against the American striker but Jones recently took to social media to shoot a video of him with heavyweight fighter Francis Ngannou.

Wakanda Forever! UFC Light heavyweight champ Jon Jones has been bonding with heavyweight star Francis Ngannou in Las Vegas ahead of UFC 235

In the video posted on his Instagram account, Jones appears to be in training when he pans his camera to see Ngannou by his side. The light heavyweight champion happily screams “Wakanda Forever!” in a homage to the movie Black Panther while he gives Ngannou the respect and praise.

Ngannou recently came from a 26-second knockout performance against heavyweight great Cain Velasquez and with Jones’ proposed move up to the division, he may be preparing alongside one of the weight class’ elite.