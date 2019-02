It looks like UFC superstar Conor McGregor is making his way back to the Octagon soon.

In his last outing, McGregor suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 229 and there has been no news on his return to action.

However, looking at his recent posts on social media, McGregor has been working tirelessly to improve his game – as he focuses on the holes that resulted in his loss back in October.

Conor McGregor puts UFC roster on notice with latest Instagram post…

The former lightweight and featherweight champion has been critical of his performances but states that he’s ever improving and that he’s ready to get back on the horse.

He ends by stating that he will not make the same mistakes he did and is ready to “tear these men apart now.”