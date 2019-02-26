Halle Berry enlists the help of UFC star Brian Ortega to train for her latest movie

Halle Berry is stepping into the Octagon in her latest movie ‘Bruised’ and has UFC featherweight Brian Ortega in her corner to show her the ropes.

The popular actress delves into direction for the first time with her film ‘Bruised’, in which she plays a MMA fighter on the wane who has to reverse the clock on her professional career in an attempt to prove to her son that she can be a good mother.

To help her to prepare for the role, the former Bond girl has enlisted the services of former Title challenger UFC Featherweight Brian Ortega – a fact she was all too happy to showcase using the hashtag ‘#ManCrushMonday’ on her Twitter account.

All about this #ManCrushMonday, @BrianTcity – the #1 @UFC ranked featherweight 👊🏾! So grateful he said yes to training with me in preparation for #BruisedTheMovie, and cannot wait to share what we cook up together 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bPNTggc9SM — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 25, 2019

Ortega last fought for the UFC Featherweight Title against Champion Max Holloway at UFC 231 but ended up suffering a lopsided TKO loss after he failed to answer the bell for the fifth and final round.

Max Holloway, on the other hand, has been booked to fight for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship in the main event of UFC 236 against perennial contender Dustin Poirier.

Meanwhile, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones makes a quick turnaround at UFC 235 this coming weekend, as he defends his title against surging contender Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith. UFC Welterweight gold is also on the line as Tyron Woodley takes on Kamaru Usman in what is his 5th title defence.

