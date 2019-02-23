UFC Fight Night 145: Santos vs Błachowicz live stream, fights, full card, date, time, TV info, how to watch, predictions

UFC Fight Night 145 is set to make history, as the biggest mixed martial arts promotion will be holding an event in Prague, Czech Republic for the first time ever this coming Sunday (Manila time).

The main event will surely be an entertaining one, as surging Light Heavyweights Jan Błachowicz (23-7) and Thiago Santos (20-6) will figure in an important match to see who will ascend further in the rankings. After inconsistent starts in their respective UFC careers, both fighters have been on a tear as of late and have been enjoying long winning streaks.

FOX Sports Philippines provides you with all the important details of the match, including when and where to watch the live streams, the date of the fights, the time, the full fight card, and main event prediction.

When and where you can watch it:

UFC Fight Night 145, which will be held in Prague, Czech Republic, is scheduled to begin at 3:00 a.m (Philippine time) on Sunday, February 24.

You can watch the whole event on FOX+, which is FOX Networks Group Asia’s video-streaming service. It is available on Android and iOS devices as well as on Apple TV and select Android TVs. A free 30-day trial is also available for new subscribers.

ESPN will also show the preliminary fights and will have a pay-per-view for the main card.

Who are the other fighters on the card?

Main Card:

Jan Błachowicz vs. Thiago Santos (Light Heavyweight)

Stefan Struve vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (Heavyweight)

Gian Villante vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (Light Heavyweight

Liz Carmouche vs. Lucie Pudilová (Women’s Flyweight)

John Dodson vs. Petr Yan (Bantamweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Klidson Abreu (Catchweight (209 lbs.)

Preliminary Card (ESPN2)

Carlo Pedersoli Jr. vs. Dwight Grant (Welterweight)

Daniel Teymurvs. Chris Fishgold (Featherweight)

Veronica Macedo vs. Gillian Robertson (Women’s Flyweight)

Damir Hadžović vs.Polo Reyes (Lightweight)

Michel Prazeres vs.Ismail Naurdiev (Welterweight)

Rustam Khabilov vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira (Catchweight (157 lbs.)

Damir Ismagulov vs. Joel Alvarez (Lightweight)

Main event predictions:

Both Santos and Błachowicz are hitting their strides at the moment—the former holding on to a three-fight winning streak, while the latter has won four straight. But something has to give in this fight, and I think it will be Santos’ streak that will be put on hold.

“Marreta” has certainly learned from his mishaps in the past, but his tendency to fall short in high profile bouts continues to plague his career. If Błachowicz can weather the early storm that will surely come his way, his superior grappling and ground control would most likely earn him a unanimous decision victory.

The former KSW champion is also as durable as they come, having only been knocked out once in 30 professional bouts.