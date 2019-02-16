LIVE: UFC Phoenix – Velasquez vs Ngannou results, fight, live stream, updates

Former Heavyweight king Cain Velasquez returns after more than 2 years out of action to take on the game’s scariest knockout artist Francis Ngannou. Follow FOX Sports as we bring you all the live action from the event.

A war beckons between James Vick and Paul Felder in the co-main spot and the rest of the six fight main card is rounded up by fun fights between Courtney Casey and Cynthia Calvillo, Alex Caceres and Kron Gracie, son of legendary BJJ practitioner Rickson Gracie, Vicente Luque and Bryan Barberena and Andre Fili versus Myles Jury.

Bantamweight contenders Jimmie Rivera and Aljamain Sterling headline the prelims while Jessica Penne and Jodie Esquibel are in the featured bout in the early prelims.

Here are all the fights on the card:

Main Card (10am SGT)

Cain Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou

James Vick vs. Paul Felder

Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie

Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena

Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury

Preliminary Card (8am SGT)

Aljamain Sterling vs. Jimmie Rivera

Benito Lopez vs. Manny Bermudez

Andrea Lee vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith

Scott Holtzman vs. Nik Lentz

Early Prelims (6:30am SGT/HKT)