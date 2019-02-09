LIVE: UFC 234: Whittaker vs Gastelum, Anderson Silva vs Israel Adesanya – results, updates, streaming, watch live, fight

Two titanic clashes await in Australia as UFC 234 unfolds on Sunday.

A red-hot Robert Whittaker (20-4-0) will look to successfully defend his middleweight title in front of a rowdy home crowd rooting for him against Kelvin Gastelum (15-3-0, 1 no contest) in the main bout.

Meanwhile in the co-main event, Anderson Silva (34-8, 1 NC) will try to kick off his comeback tour with a bang against an up-and-coming star in Israel Adesanya (15-0) in another middleweight battle.

RELATED — UFC 234: Whittaker vs Gastelum live stream, fights, full card, date, time, TV info, how to watch

Dubbed as the promotion’s most underrated champion by president Dana White himself, Whittaker wants to extend his nine-game winning streak against the 27-year-old Gastelum, who dispatched Michael Bisping and Jacare Souza in his last two fights.

Silva, meanwhile, has a huge challenge at hand against ‘The Last Style Bender’.

The 29-year-old, who has put the whole division and UFC on notice since his arrival last year, is unbeaten in his MMA career so far after dominating the kickboxing circuit. A win might put him next in line to contend for the title—and end the career of ‘The Spider’, too.

RELATED — UFC 234: Anderson Silva vs Israel Adesanya preview and predictions

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH:

UFC 234 in Melbourne is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m (Philippine time) tomorrow. The undercard will begin at around 9:00 a.m, while Whittaker and Gastelum are bound to walk out at 12:30 p.m.

The whole event is available on FOX+, which is FOX Networks Group Asia’s video-streaming service. It is available on Android and iOS devices as well as on Apple TV and select Android TVs. A free 30-day trial is also available for new subscribers.

ESPN will also show the prelims and will have a pay-per-view for the main card.

RELATED — UFC 234: Anderson Silva’s net worth, fights, opponents, knockouts, leg break

RELATED —UFC 234: Israel Adesanya’s UFC fights, highlights, opponents, knockouts

OTHER BOUTS

Main card

Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum (middleweight title)

Anderson Silva vs Israel Adesanya (middleweight)

Rani Yahya vs Ricky Simon (bantamweight)

Montana De La Rosa vs Nadia Kassem (flyweight)

Jim Crute vs Sam Alvey (light heavyweight)

Undercard

Devonte Smith vs Dong Hyun Ma (lightweight)

Shane Young vs Austin Arnett (featherweight)

Kai Kara France vs Raulian Paiva (flyweight)

Teruto Ishihara vs Kyung Ho Kang (bantamweight)

Lando Vannata vs Marcos Mariano (lightweight)

Jalin Turner vs Callan Potter (lightweight)

Wuliji Buren vs Jonathan Martinez (bantamweight)

(Photo credit: MMAFighting.com)

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.