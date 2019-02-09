UFC 234: Anderson Silva vs Israel Adesanya preview and predictions

A much anticipated bout between the young versus the old takes place at UFC 234 this Sunday (Manila time), as rising middleweight talent Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya (15-0) will try to pad up his resume by adding a legend like Anderson “The Spider” Silva (34-8-1 NC) to his list of vanquished foes.

Aside from their age discrepancy (Adesanya in 29 years old, while Silva is turning 44 this April), both fighters couldn’t be on more different paths coming into this fight. The former is riding the high of an impressive four-fight winning streak in the octagon, while the latter is still trying to capture even a sliver of his glory days and return to contention by denying an up-and-coming star.

Can the Stylebender catapult himself to a title shot?

Making a name for himself in the kickboxing circuit before transitioning to MMA, Adesanya’s stock has risen mightily in such a short period of time after making his UFC debut in February last year. In just four fights in the octagon, the Nigeria-native has looked like legitimate star in the making with his often wild but calculated and precise strikes and his flair for the dramatics.

Aside from the Jon Jones and of course, Anderson Silva comparisons due to their similar built and fighting styles, it would be interesting to watch the two mirror images duke it out for three rounds.

Will we see the Anderson Silva of old?

Silva’s legendary resume needs no introduction and he will no doubt go down as one of the all time greats when it’s all said and done. Although the pair of failed drug tests might hurt his G.O.A.T status, the Brazilian was truly untouchable at the height of his powers.

The odds might certainly be against him, but MMA remains to be the most unpredictable sport there is and we’ve seen plenty of surprises over the years.

Let’s not forget that Silva still possesses the same skill set that once made him the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, regardless of his age.

Fight prediction

As much as I would love to see Silva pull off a Jose Aldo (he recently knocked out young gun Renato Moicano in Brazil), its hard not to give this one to Adesanya. Only few 40-year-old fighters have been successful recently in the UFC—not to mention the fact that Silva is coming off an almost two-year lay-off from fighting.

Silva’s greatest attributes are his deceptive speed and incredible reflexes, and those skills are usually the first ones to go when you get up there in age.

Asedanya, meanwhile, appears to improve by leaps and bounds each time he steps into the octagon and no doubt he will bring new tools come Sunday. A dynamic striker like Silva will no doubt have a puncher’s chance, but Asedanya has also proven that he can take a hit.

Asedanya has only been KO’ed once in 30 kickboxing matches, while reports have indicated that his unofficial record is somewhere around 70 fights. He also managed to survive the onslaught of hard hitters like Brad Tavares and Derek Brunson, and as lethal as Silva can be, he doesn’t possess the same one-punch knockout capabilities as those two.

No doubt UFC 234’s co-main event will truly be a fast-paced entertaining bout, but I got Asedanya winning by TKO stoppage in the third round.

